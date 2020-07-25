Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Set at $800.00 by UBS Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) received a $800.00 target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 43.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $939.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $822.67.

TSLA stock opened at $1,417.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,182.67 and a 200 day moving average of $798.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a PE ratio of 738.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Tesla has a 52 week low of $211.00 and a 52 week high of $1,794.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $4.53. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total transaction of $158,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,765.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,753. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 401.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

