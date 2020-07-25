Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was upgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $158.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $129.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $137.65. The company has a market cap of $118.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

