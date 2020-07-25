THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.35

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.36. THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 6,661,730 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $4.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.31.

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 Company Profile (LON:THR)

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, silver, lithium, and gold deposits. The company's primary assets include comprise the Molyhil Tungsten-Molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; and the Pilot Mountain tungsten project located in Nevada, the United States.

