TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Tix Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIXC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.19. TIX shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,640 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.73.

TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. TIX had a negative net margin of 34.17% and a negative return on equity of 162.22%.

TIX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TIXC)

Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Tix4Tonight, LLC, operates as an entertainment company in the United States. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same-day shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers.

