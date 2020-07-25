Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.94

Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and traded as high as $6.35. Trecora Resources shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 11,939 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Trecora Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.45. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $62.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trecora Resources will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 48.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources in the first quarter valued at $160,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

