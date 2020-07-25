Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 121.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,627,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,041,127,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $695,608,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,874,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,796,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,520 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,087 shares of company stock worth $3,639,169. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

