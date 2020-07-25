Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Trupanion reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.10 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

TRUP opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $53.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,054.00 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $60,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,180. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the second quarter worth $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trupanion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Trupanion by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Trupanion by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,795,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,767,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

