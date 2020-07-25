Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 155,348 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 23.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,449,000 after acquiring an additional 703,973 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Twitter by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Twitter by 33.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Twitter by 9.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,386. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

