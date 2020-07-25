Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Holdings Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Tyler Technologies worth $19,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,390,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 47,332.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 501,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 500,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,581,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 74.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,749,000 after purchasing an additional 332,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 155.5% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 206,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,334,000 after purchasing an additional 125,881 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.09.

In other news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.73, for a total transaction of $458,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,036.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,406.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,311 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,019. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $357.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.43 and its 200-day moving average is $326.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.77. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.99 and a 12 month high of $382.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.