Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.86.

NYSE UBER opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $45.63.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,051,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $4,814,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,977,620 in the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 52,825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,475 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $8,915,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,807 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 232,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 116,619 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

