UBS Group Analysts Give Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) a €42.00 Price Target

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) has been given a €42.00 ($47.19) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.48% from the company’s current price.

OSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €42.20 ($47.42) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.25 ($47.47) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Osram Licht has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €39.12 ($43.95).

FRA OSR opened at €41.80 ($46.97) on Thursday. Osram Licht has a 52 week low of €54.80 ($61.57) and a 52 week high of €79.42 ($89.24). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €41.31.

Osram Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

