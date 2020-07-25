UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Raised to “Buy” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBS. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UBS Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

