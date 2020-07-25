UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by Oddo Bhf from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Equities analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in UBS Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in UBS Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 22,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.