UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Computacenter (LON:CCC)

Computacenter (LON:CCC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Computacenter in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,008 ($24.71) price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 1,320 ($16.24) to GBX 1,600 ($19.69) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,891.60 ($23.28).

LON CCC opened at GBX 1,951 ($24.01) on Thursday. Computacenter has a 1-year low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,950 ($24.00). The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,657 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,608.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other news, insider Raymond Gray bought 1,125 shares of Computacenter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,495 ($18.40) per share, for a total transaction of £16,818.75 ($20,697.45).

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

