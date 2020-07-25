UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

Fresnillo (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FRES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 770 ($9.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 550 ($6.77) to GBX 750 ($9.23) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 606 ($7.46) target price (down previously from GBX 654 ($8.05)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 650 ($8.00) to GBX 710 ($8.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 754.60 ($9.29).

FRES stock opened at GBX 1,191.50 ($14.66) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 867.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 727.14. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 8.22 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,091.50 ($13.43). The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a PE ratio of 42.92.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

