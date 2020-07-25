United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.61

Shares of United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $1.80. United Development Funding IV shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 12,312 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered United Development Funding IV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

United Development Funding IV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UDFI)

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

