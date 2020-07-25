Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HTD opened at $19.24 on Friday. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $28.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

