Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.95.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $127.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

