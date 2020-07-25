Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,031 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 763.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,152,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,492,000 after purchasing an additional 280,006 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,656,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,596,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,010,000 after buying an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,298,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,266,000 after buying an additional 4,198,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,520,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,381,000 after buying an additional 160,244 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

