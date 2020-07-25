Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,225 Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 125.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.9% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 88,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.72. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.31%. Equities research analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

