Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 32 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Illumina by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Illumina by 9.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,824 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 143.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 94,113 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,704,000 after purchasing an additional 55,378 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 235,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $64,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN stock opened at $382.25 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $402.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.00 and its 200-day moving average is $317.32. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.50.

In other news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.61, for a total value of $925,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,839,503.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.83, for a total value of $198,018.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,409,470.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,332 shares of company stock worth $11,943,381 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

