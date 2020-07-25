Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV opened at $251.95 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $263.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 127.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.64 and its 200 day moving average is $181.55.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $167,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $154,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,791 shares of company stock worth $18,643,326. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

