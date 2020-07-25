Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the second quarter valued at $1,261,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 316,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,180 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ETV opened at $14.07 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $147,744.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,905,725.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

