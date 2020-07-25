Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 229.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.15.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,790 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AKAM opened at $111.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day moving average of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $116.39.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

