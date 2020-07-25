Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 164.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of CHDN opened at $132.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $167.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $252.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,518,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $627,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,377,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,138 shares of company stock worth $3,332,448 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.