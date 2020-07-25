Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $88,130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 340.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,708,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411,849 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,747,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 357.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 606,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 473,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 326,490 shares during the period.

Shares of REET stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

