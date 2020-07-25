Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,840,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dover by 1,710.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,343,000 after buying an additional 532,863 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,470,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 70.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,458,000 after buying an additional 409,846 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dover by 26.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,106,000 after acquiring an additional 320,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

DOV stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

