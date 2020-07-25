Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 415 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $62.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10.

