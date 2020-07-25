Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 692 Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $85,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Jacobs Engineering has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Jacobs Engineering from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

