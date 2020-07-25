Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,599,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,569,422,000 after buying an additional 998,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,949,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,919,000 after acquiring an additional 160,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,343,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,002,000 after purchasing an additional 286,307 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Argus reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.