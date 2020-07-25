Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,131,000 after buying an additional 141,912 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

IYF stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.17. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $143.69.

iShares US Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.