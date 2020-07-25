Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 46.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.