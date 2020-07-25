Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,348 Shares of Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) by 36.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kandi Technologies Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNDI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

NASDAQ:KNDI opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Kandi Technologies Group Inc has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $5.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $216.95 million, a P/E ratio of -51.13 and a beta of 2.40.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.