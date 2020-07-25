VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Stock Position Reduced by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,007 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,816,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,590,000 after purchasing an additional 99,001 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,442,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,555,000 after acquiring an additional 395,065 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,475,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,947,000 after acquiring an additional 383,782 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,870,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,725,000 after purchasing an additional 60,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,611,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,536,000 after purchasing an additional 312,055 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $31.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $35.06.

About VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

