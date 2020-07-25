Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,869 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 85.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Ventas by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $35.77 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ventas from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.