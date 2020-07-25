Verde Capital Management Takes $214,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $70,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 6.3% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $409.26 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.80.

Shares of AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.34 and a 200-day moving average of $311.14. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The company has a market cap of $1,609.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

