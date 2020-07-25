Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

VZ opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.