Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 4.7% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 4,802,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,048,000 after buying an additional 213,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,669,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $189,608,000 after acquiring an additional 35,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Autohome by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,813,000 after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares during the period. Somerset Capital Management LLP grew its position in Autohome by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,379,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,983,000 after acquiring an additional 252,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Autohome by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,740,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.06. Autohome Inc has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $100.10.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.99 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autohome Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, China International Capital raised shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

