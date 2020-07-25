Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 30.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,792 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $115.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 137.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.67. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.18%. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

