Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after buying an additional 23,329 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 67,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Donaldson news, VP Amy C. Becker sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $131,980.48. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $723,456.00. Insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $48.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $58.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

DCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

