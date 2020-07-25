Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,072,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 404.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 94,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.25.

Zai Lab stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.12. Zai Lab Ltd has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.73.

Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

