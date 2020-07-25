Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,694,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,100,000 after buying an additional 1,660,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vipshop by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,684,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,470,000 after acquiring an additional 657,163 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,743,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852,235 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 32.8% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,727,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,222 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 6.9% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,684,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,560,000 after purchasing an additional 368,876 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of VIPS opened at $20.43 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.86 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Vipshop’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.96.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.