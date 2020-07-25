Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $571,000 in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 272.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of MASI stock opened at $233.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.12. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $139.36 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $269.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $323,582.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,260.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $293,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,335 shares of company stock valued at $749,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.33.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.