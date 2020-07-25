Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,123 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 520.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,729,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,936,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,610,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,647 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,884,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 1,656,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,854,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.90 to $2.10 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $3.92 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $734.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

