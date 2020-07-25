Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $556,000 Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $2,099,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $182.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.84 and a 200 day moving average of $173.78. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $104.61 and a 1-year high of $190.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

