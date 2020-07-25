Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,828 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,717 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 175.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,212,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,809,000 after buying an additional 2,684,593 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,638,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,978,000 after acquiring an additional 380,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,136,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

OHI opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.