Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 10,726 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 22.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,726 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $19.76 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $718.38 million, a P/E ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHE shares. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $152,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

