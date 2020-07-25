Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRET. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 8,350.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 519.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

NYSE IRET opened at $69.98 on Friday. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.33.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.49). Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $44.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

IRET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.