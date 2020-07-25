Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 22,084 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,084 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 102.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 36,794 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eaton Vance by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,491,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 4.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 481,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,538,000 after buying an additional 22,622 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra upped their target price on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

