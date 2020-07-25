Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,130 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $134,748,000. International Value Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 328.6% in the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 5,494,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212,855 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in The Western Union by 111.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,136,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,472 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $32,200,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $39,589,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WU. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra cut their target price on The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The Western Union’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.